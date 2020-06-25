Trump sued for threat to pull Covid-19 funding over road blockade

The tribe said Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “threatened the security" of the tribe’s coronavirus relief in a phone call with the tribe’s chairman on June 9. After boasting about the amount of money -- $8 billion -- provided to Native Americans in the CARES Act, Meadows said, “I’m proud of that, but I also need you to use that money so that it doesn’t create a problem for me on . . . other issues because we still have another 40% of the money to go out," according to the lawsuit.