Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 07:42 AM IST
Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries
President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.
Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.
BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant1 min read . 07:55 AM IST
Confident Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
Industry bodies to ask govt to hold back implementation of new wage law2 min read . 07:39 AM IST
Joe Biden says reversing Donald Trump's immigration policies will take months4 min read . 07:34 AM IST
The bill provides for a USD 600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and "increase the ridiculously low USD 600 to USD 2,000, or USD 4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.