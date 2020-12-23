Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.
Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.
The bill provides for a USD 600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and "increase the ridiculously low USD 600 to USD 2,000, or USD 4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.
