Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill
A file photo of US President Donald Trump.

Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

1 min read . 07:42 AM IST PTI

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries

President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Confident Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US

2 min read . 07:47 AM IST

Industry bodies to ask govt to hold back implementation of new wage law

2 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Joe Biden says reversing Donald Trump's immigration policies will take months

4 min read . 07:34 AM IST

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Confident Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US

2 min read . 07:47 AM IST

Industry bodies to ask govt to hold back implementation of new wage law

2 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Joe Biden says reversing Donald Trump's immigration policies will take months

4 min read . 07:34 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The bill provides for a USD 600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and "increase the ridiculously low USD 600 to USD 2,000, or USD 4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.