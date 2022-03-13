Trump takes a dig on Biden, says 'we don't have anybody to talk to Putin'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Kremlin's all-around invasion of Ukraine has heavily stirred fear of a global economic impact with expenses rising to skyrocket level especially crude oil and energy prices.
Former US President Donald Trump said the Ukraine conflict could escalate further under his successor Joe Biden's regime. He believes the US does not have anyone to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin's all-around invasion of Ukraine has heavily stirred fear of a global economic impact with expenses rising to skyrocket level especially crude oil and energy prices.
In a Saturday rally in Florence, South Carolina, Trump told his supporters that despite all of Biden's weakness, cowardice and incompetence, there is still a path for him to end this tragedy in Ukraine, without getting Americans snared in a gruesome and very bloody war, reported by ANI.
Trump believes that the Russia-Ukraine issue can lead to world war three.
He critiqued the Ukraine invasion, by stating "We don't have anybody to talk to him [Putin]. He emphasized saying, "You had somebody to talk to him with me."
Trump further stated that "my personality is what kept us out of war." He suggested, "blistering consequences" for the US to threaten Moscow with- such as permanently eliminating Western dependence on Russian energy.
Although talks about possible geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine took circulated in mid-February, however, on the 24th of the month, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine after Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) made appeals for support in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces.
However, Moscow repeatedly has stated that they do not plan to occupy Ukraine. Russia claimed that the special operations are only targeted towards military infrastructure and also to protect citizens of Donbas who they believe have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kyiv regime for the past eight years.
Since Moscow's Ukraine invasion, western countries have reacted by imposing a series of sanctions on Russia including the closure of airspace and even barring from SWIFT payment systems. Talks about banning oil imports on Russia by some countries are also making rounds. Furthermore, restrictions and sanctions are also levied on numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.
