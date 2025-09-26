Trump tariff row: Govt says India, US to push for early, mutually beneficial trade pact

India, US will continue working together to finalise a mutually beneficial trade agreement between the two nations, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce, mentioned on Friday.

The announcement comes after a delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister, Piyush Goyal visited the US from September 22-24, as India navigates 50% tariffs slapped by Trump on India – along with the latest 100 per cent levy on branded and patented pharmaceutical products.

In US, Goyal held meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative and Sergio Gor, US Ambassador designate to India, as per the government's statement.

Trump tariffs Trump imposed a total of 50% tariffs on all goods imported from India, on top of the pre-existing 10% baseline import duty on any good imported into the Western nation.

The second round of tariffs, a 25% import duty, was imposed on India via an executive order dated 6 August 2025. These additional tariffs came into effect from 27 September 2025.

Before the additional tariffs, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all Indian goods imported into the United States, one day ahead of his initial 1 August 2025 deadline.

On Friday, Trump announced a 100% tariff on any branded, patented pharmaceutical product, along with 25-50% tariffs on kitchen cabinets, upholstery, among other items.

India-US trade talks The Indian delegation's latest visit to the US comes some days after officials from the office of United States Trade Representative visited India on September 16.

During that time, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard.

On September 16, the commerce ministry stated that daylong discussions with the visiting US delegation on a bilateral trade deal were positive, with both sides agreeing to work toward an early, mutually beneficial conclusion.