Trump Tariffs: European farmers warn against retaliation, call for talks

AFP
Updated3 Apr 2025, 04:56 PM IST
A file photo of French farmers protest outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
A file photo of French farmers protest outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.

European farmers urged the EU on Thursday to prioritise negotiations over retaliation against US President Donald Trump's tariffs onslaught, warning against a trade war.

Pan-European farmers' group Copa-Cogeca denounced Washington's slapping of a 20 percent tariff on all EU goods, saying it threatened to disrupt global supply chains, and increase prices.

But as Brussels readied countermeasures, the group -- which says it represents 22 million farmers -- warned against an escalation.

Retaliatory trade measures

"Retaliatory trade measures will not benefit farmers in either the EU or the US. Instead, they will limit our opportunities, raise prices, and weaken the resilience of agricultural businesses," said Lennart Nilsson, one of Copa-Cogeca's two presidents.

"We call on both administrations to prioritise negotiations and explore all diplomatic avenues before resorting to measures that could have long-lasting consequences."

Europe's wine and spirits sector, a major exporter, is particularly exposed, with Trump that has previously threatened to impose a punishing 200 percent tariff on imports.

Trump on Wednesday announced a sweeping clampdown on imports to the United States that has fanned global trade war fears and sent markets tumbling.

