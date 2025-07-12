Trump tariffs: How Germany, France, Spain reacted to 30% rate threat; Macron calls on EU to ‘defend European interests’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday intensified the tariff trade war even further by threatening to impose a 30 per cent tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union starting on August 1.

In an escalation of the trade war that has angered US allies and rattled investors, Trump announced the latest tariffs in separate letters to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum posted on Truth Social.

Both the EU and Mexico responded by calling the tariffs unfair and disruptive while pledging to continue to negotiate with the US for a broader trade deal before the August deadline.

EU nations react to Trump's tariff threat According to an AFP report, French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned Trump's threat to impose 30 per cent tariffs on the European Union, calling on the bloc to "resolutely defend European interests".

Expressing France's "very strong disapproval" of the announcement, Macron called on the bloc to "step up the preparation of credible countermeasures by mobilising all instruments at its disposal" if the two sides failed to reach agreement by August 1.

"France fully supports the European Commission in the negotiation that will intensify to reach a mutually acceptable agreement by August 1, so that it reflects the respect that trade partners such as the European Union and the United States owe each other," he wrote on social media.

The European Union "remains firm, united and ready to protect (its) interests". “Tariffs are taxes. They fuel inflation, create uncertainty and hinder economic growth. We will continue to build strong trade partnerships worldwide,” European Council President Antonio Costa said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the tariffs unjustified. "Economic openness and trade create prosperity. Unjustified tariffs destroy it. That is why we support and will support the Commission in its negotiations to reach an agreement with the US before August 1," he said.

Germany's economy minister called for pragmaticism in European Union tariff negotiations with the United States.

"The EU now must, in the time that remains, negotiate in a pragmatic manner a solution with the United States," Germany's economy minister Katherina Reiche said in a statement. "A pragmatic outcome to these negotiations must be reached quickly," she said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU will take all necessary steps to safeguard its interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.

"The EU has consistently prioritised a negotiated solution with the US, reflecting our commitment to dialogue, stability, and a constructive transatlantic partnership.

“We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required,” she said.

Mexico slams Trump threat as ‘unfair deal’ Mexico slammed Trump's latest threat of 30 per cent tariffs on Saturday as an "unfair deal," according to a government statement.

Mexico was informed of the new duties – which Trump said would come into effect by August 1 – during talks in the United States on Friday, an AFP report said.

"We mentioned at the table that it was an unfair deal and that we did not agree," the Mexican economy and foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

Mexico is already in negotiations seeking an alternative to tariffs that would protect businesses and jobs on both sides of the border, the ministries added, saying they hope to avoid the duties.

Mexico is one of the countries most vulnerable to the Republican leader's tariffs, with 80 per cent of its exports destined for the United States, its largest trading partner, the report added.