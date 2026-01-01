Trump tariffs news LIVE: European Union considering its response to US tariffs linked to Greenland, EU summit chair says

Trump tariffs news LIVE: President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to roll out escalating tariffs on European allies until the United States is permitted to acquire Greenland, intensifying tensions over the future of the Danish Arctic territory.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said an additional 10% import duty would be imposed from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and Great Britain, all of which are already facing tariffs introduced by his administration.

He added that these tariffs would rise to 25% starting June 1 and would remain in place until an agreement is reached allowing the US to acquire Greenland.

According to Reuters, Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is crucial to US national security due to its strategic position and vast mineral resources, and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Several European countries this week deployed military personnel to Greenland at Denmark’s request.