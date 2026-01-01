Trump tariffs news LIVE: European Union considering its response to US tariffs linked to Greenland, EU summit chair says

Trump tariffs news LIVE: President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to roll out escalating tariffs on European allies until the United States is permitted to acquire Greenland, intensifying tensions over the future of the Danish Arctic territory.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said an additional 10% import duty would be imposed from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and Great Britain, all of which are already facing tariffs introduced by his administration.
He added that these tariffs would rise to 25% starting June 1 and would remain in place until an agreement is reached allowing the US to acquire Greenland.
According to Reuters, Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is crucial to US national security due to its strategic position and vast mineral resources, and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Several European countries this week deployed military personnel to Greenland at Denmark’s request.
On Truth Social, Trump mentioned, "These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question."
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Saturday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s warning to European countries of steep tariffs if they did not allow him to acquire Greenland.
“We won't let ourselves be intimidated,” he said in a message to AFP, adding, “Only Denmark and Greenland decide questions that concern them.”
Kristersson said, “I will always defend my country and our allied neighbours,” underlining that the issue was “a European question.”
He also said Sweden was engaged in “intensive discussions” with other EU nations, as well as Norway and the United Kingdom, to work towards a joint response.
European Council President Antonio Costa said on Saturday that the European Union would stand firmly by international law in response to fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump, adding that he was working to coordinate a collective EU response.
As per Reuters, speaking at a press conference after the EU signed a free trade agreement with Mercosur, and shortly after Trump vowed to impose tariffs on European allies opposing his push to take over Greenland, Costa said, “What we can say is that the European Union will always be very firm in defending international law, wherever it may be, which of course begins within the territory of the member states of the European Union.”
He added, “For now, I am coordinating a joint response from the member states of the European Union on this issue.”