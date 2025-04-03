Trump tariffs spark outrage: Canada, Australia threaten countermeasures, economic uncertainty; check global reactions

Trump Tariffs: Global leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, his Australian counterpart PM Anthony Albanese and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni have reacted with concerns and criticism in response to US President Donald Trump's traffic announcement on April 2, Wednesday.

Speaking at the White House's Rose Garden, as part of his “liberation day”, the 78-year-old President said 25 per cent tariff on all foreign-made vehicles will be put in effect from midnight local time. Trump said 10 per cent tariffs on all imports in the US will start from April 5.

While stating that it will begin a “global age” for the US, he said the UK will have a 10 per cent tariff on goods, and the EU's rate will be 20 per cent, 34 per cent on imports from China and a 26 per cent "discounted reciprocal tariff" on India.

Canada vows countermeasures “Trump has preserved a number of important elements of our relationship, the commercial relationship between Canada and the United States. But the fentanyl tariffs still remain in place, as do the tariffs for steel and aluminum,” Canadian PM Mark Carney said.

He added they will battle the tariffs with countermeasures in a bid to safeguard its workers, further creating “the strongest economy in the G7”.

'Path of trade and cooperation with the US' “We don't want growing trade barriers. We don't want a trade war... We want to find our way back to a path of trade and cooperation together with the US, so that people in our countries can enjoy a better life,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.

'Global trade a reality' The South Korean Acting President Han Duck-Soo said “the global trade war has become a reality”and the government should utilise all its resources to beat the “trade crisis”.

Trump administration's tariffs have ‘no basis in logic’ Australian PM Anthony Albanese hit out at the Trump, stating his administration's tariffs have “no basis in logic” and they go against the basis of their two nations' partnership. Albanese added it is “not the act of a friend” and this announcement will add to “uncertainty in the global economy”, increasing costs for American households.

Colombia to “protect national industry and its exporters” Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia stated they are focussing on measures, more than in order to safeguard national industry and its exporters.

Brazil looks to 'resort to World Trade Organisation' Brazil is “evaluating all possible actions to ensure reciprocity in bilateral trade, including resorting to the World Trade Organisation, in defense of legitimate national interests. The Brazilian government regrets the decision made by the North American government today, April 2, to impose additional tariffs of no more than 10% on all Brazilian exports to that country.”

Italy to work towards ‘agreement’ with US to ‘avoid trade war’ Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said Italy will all things possible to work towards an “agreement” with the United States, with an aim to prevent trade war that would unavoidably “weaken the West in favour of other global players”.

Irish believes tariffs ‘benefit no one’ 'The decision by the US tonight to impose 20% tariffs on imports from across the European Union is deeply regrettable. I strongly believe that tariffs benefit no one. My priority, and that of the government, is to protect Irish jobs and the Irish economy," Irish PM Micheal Martin said.

New Zealand's relationship with US remains ‘strong’

New Zealand Trade Minister said, "New Zealand's interests are best served in a world where trade flows freely ... New Zealand's bilateral relationship with the US remains strong. We will be talking with the administration to get more information, and our exporters to better understand the impact this announcement will have."