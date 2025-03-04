Trump tariffs usher in new era of protectionism
Konrad Putzier , Justin Lahart , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST
SummaryUncertainty from tariffs on Mexico and Canada are disrupting manufacturers and markets.
The U.S. economy entered a new era at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, as President Trump’s tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect. The new tariffs on imported goods ended decades of free trade among the three countries, and stood to disrupt entire industries.
