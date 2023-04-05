Donald Trump, the former US president, is currently facing a total of 36 felony criminal charges, including accusations related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Trump has consistently denied any affair with Daniels and is now facing potential criminal charges in connection to this matter. Here are five quotes from the former US president.

1. Addressing supporters from his Mar-a-Lago property, Trump mentioned the Hunter Biden's laptop scandal saying, "The FBI and Department of Justice in collusion with Twitter and Facebook in order not to say anything bad about the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, which exposes the Biden family as criminals and which, according to the pollsters would have made a 17 point difference in the election result, we needed a lot less than that, 16.9, it would have been in our favour because our country is going to hell."

2. "This could happen in America. Never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign. Remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations," Trump said.

3. "Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.Impeachment hoax number one.Impeachment hoax number two.The illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar a Lago right here.The lying to the Pfizer courts. The FBI and DOJ relentlessly pursuing Republicans, the unconstitutional changes to election laws by not getting approvals from state legislators, the millions of votes illegally stuffed into ballot boxes and all caught on government cameras," he added.

4. "The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no 'surprises,' and therefore, no case. Virtually every legal pundit has said that there is no case here. There was nothing done illegally!" Trump noted.

