Trump tells critics to 'sit back and relax' as US-Iran airstrikes resume and nuclear talks stall

President Donald Trump publicly assailed critics from both political parties on Monday over their commentary on his Iran diplomacy, asserting that Tehran "really wants to make a deal" even as weekend military exchanges between US and Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz cast a long shadow over negotiations that have now dragged into a second month without resolution.

Trump Attacks Political 'Hacks' for Undermining Iran Nuclear Negotiations Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed confidence that an agreement with Iran remained within reach, whilst directing sharp criticism at those he described as obstructing the negotiating process from within the United States.

"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the USA and those that are with us," Trump wrote.

The president directed particular frustration at members of Congress from both parties who have publicly weighed in on the pace and direction of the talks, arguing their commentary was actively hampering his ability to conduct diplomacy.

"But don't the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever," he said.

"Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!"

US Strikes Iranian Radar and Command Sites Near Strait of Hormuz The political confrontation in Washington unfolded against a backdrop of renewed military activity near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil supply transits. US Central Command confirmed on Sunday night that it had conducted airstrikes against Iranian radar facilities and command and control sites at Goruk and Qeshm Island over the weekend.

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The command described the action as a direct response to what it characterised as Iranian provocation, stating the strikes followed "aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters."

"US fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters," Central Command said.

Iran's IRGC Claims Retaliatory Strike on US Air Base After Sirik Island Attack Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps offered a sharply divergent account of the weekend's events, claiming it had struck a US air base that it alleged was used to launch an attack on a telecommunications tower located on Iran's Sirik Island. The IRGC's statement, carried by multiple Iranian state-run news outlets, did not identify which specific base it claimed to have targeted.

The announcement came shortly after Kuwait reported it had repelled a wave of incoming drone and missile attacks, marking the second such incident within the span of a fortnight. The previous week, Kuwait had similarly reported coming under fire from Iranian projectiles, an episode that had already drawn considerable attention to the geographical reach of the conflict.

Kuwait Targeted Again as Regional Fallout From Iran-US Standoff Widens Kuwait's disclosure that it had come under fire for a second consecutive week has intensified concerns about the extent to which the bilateral confrontation between Washington and Tehran is generating consequences for neighbouring states. Regional governments have repeatedly found themselves in proximity to exchanges they were not party to initiating.

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The pattern of incidents has drawn scrutiny from Gulf Cooperation Council members and international observers, who have been monitoring the ceasefire's durability since it came into effect in early April.

Iran-US Ceasefire Holds Tenuously as Strait of Hormuz Deal Stalls The Strait of Hormuz has remained at the centre of both the military and diplomatic dimensions of the standoff. Alongside confirming the weekend strikes, reports indicated that Trump had returned proposed revisions to a draft agreement designed to extend the existing ceasefire and facilitate the reopening of the strategically vital waterway to international shipping.

The ceasefire itself has been tested repeatedly since its inception in early April, with both sides exchanging fire on multiple occasions without formally abandoning the truce. The latest round of strikes represents yet another such exchange, maintaining a cycle in which hostilities recur without producing either a formal collapse of the ceasefire or a breakthrough towards a durable settlement.