Trump thanks Xi as TikTok seals deal with Oracle, others; hints at China visit later in 2026

US President Donald Trump on Friday shot off a thank you note to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, hours after TikTok and its parent ByteDance formed a joint venture to transfer parts of its American business to software giant Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX.

"I am so happy to have helped in saving TikTok! It will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors, the Biggest in the World, and will be an important Voice," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, celebrating the deal.

Noting that TikTok, among other things, was responsible for him securing the youth vote in the 2024 US Presidential elections, Trump went on to thank Vice President J D Vance and others of his administration who helped push the deal over the finishing line.

"I would also like to thank President Xi, of China, for working with us and, ultimately, approving the Deal. He could have gone the other way, but didn’t, and is appreciated for his decision," wrote Trump.

Earlier in the day, while returning from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Trump had declared that he would travel to China to meet Xi towards the end of 2026.

"I look forward to seeing President Xi. I've always had a great relationship [with] President Xi of China," Trump was quoted as saying by Reuters while on the way back aboard Air Force One.