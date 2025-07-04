Trump thinks Putin 'won't stop' after Russia-Ukraine war call, says he's ‘disappointed’ in him

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his ‘disappointment’ with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after their phone call over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Advertisement

Trump said that it does not appear that Putin is looking to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, according to a Reuters report. After speaking to Putin on Thursday, Trump plans to speak to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, he said in remarks to reporters on his return to Washington from a trip to Iowa.

"I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don't think he's there, and I'm very disappointed," Trump said.

"I'm just saying I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad."

US attempts to end Russia-Ukraine war US attempts to end Russia's war in Ukraine through diplomacy have largely stalled, and Trump has faced growing calls – including from some Republicans – to increase pressure on Putin to negotiate in earnest, the Reuters report said.

Advertisement

The report also said that Trump and Putin did not discuss a recent pause in some US weapons shipments to Kyiv during the nearly hour-long conversation.

"I didn't make any progress with him at all," Trump told reporters on Thursday. Speaking to reporters as he left Washington for Iowa, Trump said "we haven't" completely paused the flow of weapons but blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for sending so many weapons that it risked weakening US defenses.

Speaking to reporters as he left Washington for Iowa, Trump said "we haven't" completely paused the flow of weapons but blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for sending so many weapons that it risked weakening US defenses.

“And we're working with them and trying to help them, but we haven't (completely stopped). You know, Biden emptied out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves,” the report quoted Trump as saying.

Advertisement

Russia launches largest assault on Ukraine The Kremlin said on Friday that it sees no immediate diplomatic way out of the war in Ukraine, hours after launching its largest ever drone and missile barrage of the invasion.

The hours-long bombardments across Ukraine came just after a telephone call between the US and Russian presidents ended without any breakthrough.

According to AFP, drones were heard buzzing over the capital and explosions ringing out throughout the night as Ukrainian air defence systems fended off the attack.

"We are interested in achieving our goals in the course of the special military operation and it is preferable to do it by political and diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to its invasion, launched in February 2022.

Advertisement

"But as long as that is not possible, we are continuing the special operation," he said in a briefing, including with AFP.