Trump threw it away

Vice President Mike Pence made news by casting a semi-approving look at GOP senators planning a symbolic challenge to Wednesday’s formal counting of the electoral votes. Many voters still think the November election was unfair, he said.

He could have added that saying an election was unfair is tantamount to saying an election was held. Elections are unfair. Unfairness is part of the fitness test. Campaigns lie about each other. The media plays favorites. Partisans jigger the rules in their own favor. If Mr. Trump didn’t find a way to prevail in the world we actually live in, the blame starts with him.

Of course the microscopic margin rankles—he lost the pivotal electoral votes of Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin by fewer than 43,000 votes. He has every reason to be beside himself since he absurdly oversupplied these voters with reasons to vote against him and he still almost won.

Imagine a team so bad and good at the same time that it would have prevailed if it had fumbled the ball 1% fewer times in its own endzone.

Any loser has grievances. Ask John Kerry. But Mr. Trump griping about the media is like griping about his biggest asset. Having the right enemies made him president in the first place and was poised to serve him even better the second time around.

The Russia collusion scam? Shameful, but notice that it actually played out rather brilliantly for him. Entering his third year in his office, he could be seen beating back the most scurrilous attack on a modern president ever, even as his administration’s policies were coming up roses for millions of Americans. Do you think an Obama or Hillary or anyone named Bush would not have employed some strategy, some discipline, to exploit this narrative and its God-given opportunity to expand his base and win fence-sitters?

The pandemic? Mr. Trump was about as lucky as you can get when it comes to such a piece of bad luck. It came in the fourth year of a presidency that was going swimmingly for most Americans, including those most left behind by the Obama economy.

It came from China, which, in a signal departure from his predecessors, Mr. Trump had portrayed as a threat that previous administrations had too long appeased. Any other campaign would have found the lemonade in these lemons with an approach that didn’t include a lot of dismissive and distracting ad-libbing by the commander in chief.

Even so, Mr. Trump came within a whisker of winning because it turned out millions of Americans felt more threatened by the lockdowns than the virus.

And when your opponent hands you a gift like Hunter Biden, whose drug-fueled influence peddling, remember, was first reported by mainstream institutions like the New York Times, ABC News and the New Yorker, don’t turn the story back on yourself with a foolish and unnecessary call to the Ukrainian president. Shut up. Let the media carry the ball. Would Hillary have made this mistake? Did she put her fingerprints anywhere near the Steele dossier? Of course not. And when Hunter’s laptop surfaced, the mainstream press would have covered it because Hunter was still their story.

Mr. Trump was the most known person ever to run for the presidency; he spent 40 years advertising his gaucheries to the American people. His outsider act was central to his appeal, but that hardly required coming up short on political calculation, discipline and patience. Mr. Trump plays checkers. The game is chess. His slim loss in the Electoral College should rankle, all right, because it shows how different the outcome might have been if he had done a few little things differently—including listen to advice.

But Mr. Trump was at it again on the eve of Georgia’s runoffs. Its secretary of state has become a boogeyman on the right. If Republicans didn’t instantly suspect Mr. Trump himself leaked the phone call, if they didn’t realize he can be perfectly happy with the GOP losing the Senate as long as his chosen narrative dominates, they still don’t know Trump.

Mr. Biden also happens to be one of the most known figures on the national stage, though in a way that makes him of little interest to anybody. The “Weekend at Bernie’s" jokes were telling. The only thing Democrats valued about him was that he was alive. We’ll see what this means for his presidency, but pay attention when a Ted Cruz or Ron Johnson, with eyes open, risks his reputation to be on the right side of the Trump electorate.

I saw a strange sight zipping down I-80 in Pennsylvania the day after Christmas. At the foot of an on-ramp, a sizable crowd was gathering along with a half-dozen pickups, each flying a giant Trump banner and an American flag. They were clearly forming up for a parade nearly two months after their guy lost the election.

