Home >News >World >Trump threw it away
A file photo of US President Donald Trump.

Trump threw it away

4 min read . 11:40 AM IST Holman W. Jenkins , Jr. , The Wall Street Journal

  • He stole an easily winnable election from himself with his lack of discipline.

Vice President Mike Pence made news by casting a semi-approving look at GOP senators planning a symbolic challenge to Wednesday’s formal counting of the electoral votes. Many voters still think the November election was unfair, he said.

He could have added that saying an election was unfair is tantamount to saying an election was held. Elections are unfair. Unfairness is part of the fitness test. Campaigns lie about each other. The media plays favorites. Partisans jigger the rules in their own favor. If Mr. Trump didn’t find a way to prevail in the world we actually live in, the blame starts with him.

