Trump threw it away

He could have added that saying an election was unfair is tantamount to saying an election was held. Elections are unfair. Unfairness is part of the fitness test. Campaigns lie about each other. The media plays favorites. Partisans jigger the rules in their own favor. If Mr. Trump didn’t find a way to prevail in the world we actually live in, the blame starts with him.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in