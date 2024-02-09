Trump Tightens Grasp on Republican Party as He Nears Nomination
Donald Trump is moving to consolidate power over the Republican Party, foreshadowing the loyalty he would demand in a potential second term, as he stands on the cusp of clinching his party’s presidential nomination.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is moving to consolidate power over the Republican Party, foreshadowing the loyalty he would demand in a potential second term, as he stands on the cusp of clinching his party’s presidential nomination.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message