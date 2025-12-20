Israel to strike Iran? Netanyahu to brief Trump on Tehran’s missile buildup, report says

US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to receive a briefing from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the potential threat posed by Iran’s expanding ballistic missile program.

Israeli officials are reportedly worried that Iran is restoring nuclear enrichment sites targeted by US airstrikes in June. They see Iran’s attempts to rebuild missile production facilities and repair its air defense systems as an urgent threat, NBC News reported.

NBC News further reported that Netanyahu plans to present Trump with a range of options for responding to Iran’s missile developments, including the possibility of the US joining or assisting in military operations if deemed necessary.

Advertisement

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to meet later this month at the US President’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the news outlet stated. During the meeting, Netanyahu is anticipated to make the case that Iran’s ballistic missile expansion is a threat not only to Israel but also to broader regional stability and US interests.

The news outlet noted that the Israeli leader’s briefing will emphasize that swift action may be required if Iran continues to advance its missile capabilities.

Trump, when asked about the December 29 meeting with Netanyahu, reportedly told reporters, “We haven’t set it up formally, but he’d like to see me.”