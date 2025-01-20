Trump to call for ‘revolution of common sense’ in inaugural address
Alex Leary , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Jan 2025, 04:03 PM IST
SummaryThe incoming president is set to cap a historic comeback and embark on an agenda that includes mass deportations, tariffs and slashing the size of the federal government.
WASHINGTON : President-elect Donald Trump will call for a “revolution of common sense" during his inaugural address, according to prepared remarks, as he caps a historic comeback and embarks on an agenda that includes mass deportations, steep tariffs and slashing the size of the federal government.
