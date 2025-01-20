Trump to call for ‘revolution of common sense’ in inaugural address

Biden will attend, as will former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Former first lady Michelle Obama isn’t attending, underscoring tensions with Trump, who has for years attacked her and her husband. Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration four years ago, angry over his loss and fresh off the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, where his supporters tried to stop the certification of the vote. More than 1,500 people have been charged in connection with the attack, and Trump has suggested he is planning to pardon many of them.