Trump to Europe: Overseeing a Ukraine cease-fire would be your job

Any European troops on the ground would be part of a specific peacekeeping or cease-fire monitoring force and wouldn’t be a NATO operation, officials said. The Biden administration, many European capitals and the incoming Trump administration have all spoken of wanting to avoid any direct fighting between Russia and NATO troops in Ukraine, fearing it could escalate into a global conflict. However, there are widespread fears that even if Moscow accepts a cease-fire, it will use it to rebuild its forces and try again to invade unoccupied areas of Ukraine.