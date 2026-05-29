Trump to make final decision on Iran deal, lists 5 conditions: Tehran ‘must agree that...’

US President Donald Trump said he would make a final decision on Friday over a deal with Iran to extend their ceasefire. "I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," he said, referring to the White House's nerve centre for monitoring global crises.

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Taking to Truth Social, Trump outlined six rigid, unyielding terms under which the US is prepared to permanently lift its “amazing” naval blockade and orchestrate the highly complex excavation and destruction of Iran's deeply buried enriched nuclear materials.

Trump made it clear that any comprehensive settlement hinges on Tehran permanently relinquishing its nuclear weapons ambitions, alongside the immediate, unconditional opening of the world's most critical oil chokepoint.

Trump's 6 conditions In a post on TRUTH social media, Trump said:

1. “Iran must agree that it will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

2. “The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions.”

3. “All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!)”

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4. “Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of 'heading home!'”

5. “The enriched material, sometimes referred to as ‘Nuclear Dust,’ which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED.”

Concluding his post, Trump said, “No money will be exchanged, until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to.”

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Trump confirmed that the final blueprint is now being debated at the highest levels of American military and intelligence command.

He said Friday he's holding a White House Situation Room meeting with his advisors as he looks to make a "final determination" on moving forward with a deal to extend the Iran ceasefire.'

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Earlier on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance confirmed there was a tentative agreement, but said it was unclear if Trump would approve it.

“It’s hard to say exactly when or if the president’s going to sign,” Vance told reporters.

He added: “We’re going back and forth on a couple of language points.”

What has Iran said? Iran's Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, said earlier that Iran doesn't trust guarantees. They trust only actions.

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In a post on X, he said, "1- We seize concessions not through dialogue, but with missiles; in negotiations, we merely make them understand. 2- We have no trust in guarantees or words--only actions are the measure. No action will be taken before the other side acts. 3- The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war from the day after."

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the text of a possible MoU between the US and Iran has been altered in recent days and is not yet final.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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