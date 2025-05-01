Trump to oust national security adviser Mike Waltz
SummaryThe decision followed a report that Waltz placed a reporter on a sensitive Signal chat about bombing the Houthis in Yemen.
WASHINGTON : President Trump is replacing national security adviser Mike Waltz roughly a month after he put a journalist on a group text chat in which advisers discussed a sensitive military operation, according to people familiar with the matter, making him the first top official to lose his job in Trump’s second term.