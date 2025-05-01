Trump to oust national security adviser Mike Waltz

Waltz, the former Green Beret who was one of Trump’s strongest backers while in Congress and during the 2024 campaign, lasted just 102 days as national security adviser. He stayed in his role nearly five-times longer than retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who was first to serve as national security adviser during Trump’s first term. Trump fired Flynn for lying to the FBI about contacts with senior Russian officials during the 2016 election cycle, but both men reconciled and Trump has spoken publicly about bringing the retired three-star general back into his inner circle.