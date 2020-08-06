Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Trump to sign 'Buy America' order on medicines, medical equipment -Navarro
Washington: President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Washington.

Trump to sign 'Buy America' order on medicines, medical equipment -Navarro

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST Andrea Shalal , Reuters

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of medicines and medical equipment, and protecting the United States against shortfalls in a future pandemic

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA : US President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of medicines and medical equipment, and protecting the United States against shortfalls in a future pandemic, a top adviser said.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of medicines and medical equipment, and protecting the United States against shortfalls in a future pandemic, a top adviser said.

The order will include a "Buy America" provision governing federal purchases of medical supplies and equipment, measures to accelerate approvals of new drugs and catalyze development and use of advanced manufacturing techniques, senior White House adviser Peter Navarro told reporters.

The order will include a "Buy America" provision governing federal purchases of medical supplies and equipment, measures to accelerate approvals of new drugs and catalyze development and use of advanced manufacturing techniques, senior White House adviser Peter Navarro told reporters.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated