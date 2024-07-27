Trump touts warm ties to Israel's Netanyahu, blasts Harris

By Maria Alejandra Cardona and Patricia Zengerle {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PALM BEACH, Florida, - Former U.S. President Donald Trump touted his close relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu when he hosted the Israeli prime minister on Friday and accused U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris of making "disrespectful" comments about the Gaza war.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Netanyahu met Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, a day after talks with Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the Nov. 5 U.S. election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump greeted Netanyahu and his wife Sara at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, and criticized Harris, who had voiced concern after meeting the Israeli leader about the toll on Palestinian civilians from Israel's 9-month-old campaign in Gaza.

"I think her remarks were disrespectful," Trump said.

Netanyahu said he hoped his U.S. trip would lead to a quicker ceasefire deal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I hope so. But I think time will tell," he told reporters. He said he thought there had been movement in efforts to forge a ceasefire because of Israeli military pressure and said he would dispatch a team to talks in Rome.

Netanyahu had angered Trump when he congratulated Biden on his victory over Trump in the 2020 election. Trump falsely claims the election was stolen from him by voter fraud.

Trump more recently criticized Netanyahu for Israeli security failures that enabled Hamas to carry out the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the Israeli offensive in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump dismissed any suggestion of tensions with Netanyahu.

"We have a very good relationship," he said, noting policy changes during his presidency including moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and pulling the United States out of the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Opinion polls put Harris and Trump in a close race for the White House, prompting world leaders like Netanyahu, traditionally more aligned with Trump's Republicans than Biden's Democrats, to strike a balance in dealings with the U.S. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION A 'SERIOUS CONCERN,' HARRIS SAYS

Harris had pressed Netanyahu on the suffering of Palestinians in the enclave in talks on Thursday that were watched for signs of how she might shift American policy if she becomes president.

"I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there," Harris said. "I will not be silent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Israel has a right to defend itself. And how it does so matters," she said.

Members of Netanyahu’s delegation were disappointed by some of Harris’ remarks in private and in public out of concern that it showed “daylight" between the governments and could signal how relations would develop if she wins the presidency, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Netanyahu heads a far-right-leaning coalition government opposed to Palestinian statehood, a policy at odds with U.S. support for a two-state solution to ending decades of conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In defiant remarks to Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu defended Israel's military and dismissed criticism of a campaign which has devastated Gaza and killed more than 39,000 people, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Dozens of Democrats boycotted Netanyahu's speech, voicing dismay over the thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza, destruction of its infrastructure and displacement of most of its 2.3 million people.

In Wednesday's speech, Netanyahu praised Biden's support for Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But to cheers from Republicans, he touched on Trump's pro-Israel record as president. He praised Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a long-held goal of conservatives that infuriated Palestinians.

He also cited the Abraham Accords, landmark U.S.-brokered agreements signed during Trump's White House years that normalized bilateral relations between Israel and both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Hamas and its allies killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage in the Oct. 7 attack, according to Israeli tallies. Some 115 hostages are still being held though Israel believes one in three are dead. Israeli officials estimate that some 14,000 fighters from militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been killed or taken prisoner out of a force they estimated to number more than 25,000 at the start of the war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!