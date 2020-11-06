Trump treatment on Twitter would change if Biden wins

Typically, numerous rules violations in a short period of time would lead to more severe punishment from Twitter, like an account freeze or temporary suspension. In Trump’s case, all eight tweets were hidden behind a warning label, but were still visible to users who clicked through to view them. Despite the high number of violations in a short time, Trump didn’t accumulate strikes against his account for these violations, according to a person familiar with the company’s enforcement policies. World leaders can receive strikes for egregious rules violations -- like promoting terrorism or a clear threat of violence -- which would result in tweets being removed. But world leaders do not collect strikes for rules violations if a tweet is left up and labeled, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing internal policies.