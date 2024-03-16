Trump Trial Delays Cast Doubt on Verdicts Before Election
(Bloomberg) -- A likely delay in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is the latest complication of prosecutors’ efforts to try his other criminal cases before Nov. 5, raising the prospect that he could be elected president — and perhaps take office — before being tried on the most serious charges against him.