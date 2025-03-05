Trump turns up the heat. China says bring it on.

It also unveiled plans to increase military spending by 7.2%, continuing a military buildup to support its increasingly dominant posture in the region. Though its defense budget is less than half that of the U.S., its spending far surpasses that of other countries in its region, totaling more than the combined budgets of the next 22 largest militaries in the region, including India, Japan and South Korea, according to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ China Power Project.