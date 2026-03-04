Trump unleashes largest military build-up in Operation Epic Fury; US deploys ‘50,000 troops, 200 fighters’ in Iran war

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) dropped an update about United States' Operation Epic Fury in Iran. According to the latest statement, US struck nearly 2,000 targets across since the attacks began on Saturday, 28 February.

CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper claimed that the US destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine. “More than 50,000 troops, 200 fighters, two aircraft carriers, and bombers from the United States are participating in this operation, and more capability is on the way,” Admiral Brad Cooper can be heard saying in a video message posted on X.

Calling it the largest US military build-up in the Middle East in a generation, he referenced US invasion of Iraq as he noted that they have launched nearly twice as many attacks on Iran as in the “shock and awe” bombings in the early stages of 2003 military campaign.

Brad Cooper added, “We have severely degraded Iran’s air defences and destroyed hundreds of Iran’s ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones."

According to the CENTCOM chief, Iran launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and more than 2,000 drones in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes. Criticizing Tehran's future capabilities due to the ongoing attacks on its missiles and launcher, he said that Iran is facing a “lingering launch capability."

Suggesting that United States combat capabilities are advanced and much superior than that of Iran, Brad Cooper said, “We are seeing Iran’s ability to hit us, and our partners, is declining, while our combat power, on the other hand, is building. And my overall operational assessment is that we are ahead of our game plan."

The Iran war escalated after US-Israel jointly launched missile strikes in Iran on 28 February. US President Donld Trump described this military operation as a “major combat operation” in a post on Truth Social as he called it ‘Operation Epic Fury.’ Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel on the other hand suggested that ongoing bombing campaign “Operation Roaring Lion” is to defend against "existential threats" posed by Iran.

In this US-Israel strike, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed following which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched retaliatory strikes under ‘Operation True Promise 4.’

Some of the fighter jets deployed in the conflict as listed by CENTCOM are provided below:

B-1 bombers

B-2 stealth bombers: Used to strike key nuclear and military infrastructure

F-35 Lightning II & F-22 Raptor: Advanced stealth fighters

F-15 fighter jets: extensively used; three were lost in an incident over Kuwait on March 1

F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet and A-10 attacker jets: Used for strike and support roles

EA-18G Growler: used for electronic attack and suppressing enemy air defences

Boeing RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft: It intercepts and analyses electronic signals, provides intelligence for military operations.

Drones and long-range strike systems being used by US

LUCAS drones: “Low-cost unmanned combat attack system” are being operated for combat use for the first time.

MQ-9 Reaper drones: Play crucial role in surveillance and precision strikes

M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS): Ground-based rocket artillery

Tomahawk Cruise Missiles: Launched from naval assets.

Missile defence systems being used by US Airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS): It is used for command, control and battle-space management.

P-8 Poseidon: Used for maritime patrol and reconnaissance

To intercept Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, patriot interceptor missile systems and THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) is being used. Besides this, refuelling tanker aircrafts and ships, counter-drone systems, nuclear powered aircraft carriers, C-17 Globemaster, C-130 Hercules and other special capabilities are maintaining the logistics flow. Additionally, the USS Gerald R Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike groups provide massive sea-based power.

US Senate to vote on Trump's warmaking powers US President Donald Trump's warmaking powers are in focus as US Senate is set to vote on bipartisan war powers resolutions on Wednesday. With the vote set to take place at 4 PM EST (2:30 AM), the discussion on the bill is scheduled to begin at 11 AM.