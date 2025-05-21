Trump unveils ‘Golden Dome’ plan: 10 things to know about multi-layered space weapon system

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated he had selected a design for the $175-billion Golden Dome missile defence shield and mentioned a Space Force general to lead the ambitious programme focussed at blocking threats from China and Russia.

Know about Golden Dome Missile system: 10 points The Golden Dome concept was inspired by Israel's land-based Iron Dome defence system, which shields the country from rockets and missiles. 2. Trump's Golden Dome is far more expansive, featuring a vast network of surveillance satellites along with a dedicated fleet of attack satellites designed to intercept and destroy offensive missiles shortly after launch.

3. Golden Dome Missile system is focussed on to protect “the homeland from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, whether they're conventional or nuclear”, AFP quoted Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth as saying.

4. The funding for Golden Dome remains uncertain. Republican lawmakers have suggested an initial $25 billion investment as part of a larger $150 billion defense package. However, this funding is linked to a controversial reconciliation bill that faces major obstacles in Congress, Reuters reported.

5. Golden Dome missile-defense shield would be “fully operational” by the end of Trump's term, the US President vowed, according to Bloomberg. Companies like Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies and RTX Corp were named as potential collaborators in the press conference.

6. Earlier this month, Russia and China criticised the Golden Dome concept as "deeply destabilizing," stating it risked turning space into a “battlefield.”

7. Trump said Golden Dome will “protect our homeland”, adding that Canada had expressed interest in joining it.

8. The Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said that he and his ministers were in discussions with their American counterparts about a new security and economic relationship. "These discussions naturally include strengthening NORAD and related initiatives such as the Golden Dome," it said.

9. Selected Architecture for Golden Dome, said Trump, Reuters reported.