Trump urges Barr to initiate investigation into Joe Biden and son

Mr. Barr has told top Republicans not to expect findings from a probe examining the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation before Election Day. Mr. Trump and Republicans in Congress had hoped the probe would shed new light on the underpinnings of the investigation into alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mr. Trump said last week it was “a disgrace" that the probe, led by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, hadn’t produced indictments.