Trump urges Israeli President Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, citing wartime leadership amid bribery and fraud charges

US President Donald Trump wrote to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, urging him to legally pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.
“I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister,” Trump wrote. “Netanyahu has stood tall for Israel in the face of strong adversaries and long odds, and his attention cannot be unnecessarily diverted.”
In the letter, Trump called Netanyahu’s prosecution “unjustified” but emphasized he had “absolute respect” for the Israeli justice system. The White House declined to comment on the letter.
Netanyahu’s trial has divided Israeli society. Many citizens support Trump’s stance, arguing the trial should be dropped, particularly as Israel remains effectively at war following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks. Others insist the trial is necessary to uphold Israel’s liberal democratic values.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, must call elections within the next year. Under Israeli law, if a prime minister is convicted of a crime involving “moral turpitude” and all appeals are exhausted, their term is automatically terminated, and a transitional government takes over.
Herzog’s office acknowledged receipt of Trump’s letter Wednesday morning. It noted that Herzog “holds Trump in the highest regard” for his support of Israel during the ongoing war against Hamas and other Iran-backed militants. The office added that anyone seeking a pardon must submit a formal request following established procedures.