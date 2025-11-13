Subscribe

Trump urges Israeli President Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, citing wartime leadership amid bribery and fraud charges

US President Donald Trump urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, called him a “formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister.” The letter criticized Netanyahu’s prosecution as “unjustified.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated13 Nov 2025, 03:07 AM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
US President Donald Trump with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump wrote to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, urging him to legally pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Advertisement

“I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister,” Trump wrote. “Netanyahu has stood tall for Israel in the face of strong adversaries and long odds, and his attention cannot be unnecessarily diverted.”

Trump criticizes prosecution

In the letter, Trump called Netanyahu’s prosecution “unjustified” but emphasized he had “absolute respect” for the Israeli justice system. The White House declined to comment on the letter.

Divisions in Israeli society

Netanyahu’s trial has divided Israeli society. Many citizens support Trump’s stance, arguing the trial should be dropped, particularly as Israel remains effectively at war following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks. Others insist the trial is necessary to uphold Israel’s liberal democratic values.

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump's viral moment with Syrian president draws Putin comparisons from netizens

Legal and political implications

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, must call elections within the next year. Under Israeli law, if a prime minister is convicted of a crime involving “moral turpitude” and all appeals are exhausted, their term is automatically terminated, and a transitional government takes over.

Herzog’s response

Herzog’s office acknowledged receipt of Trump’s letter Wednesday morning. It noted that Herzog “holds Trump in the highest regard” for his support of Israel during the ongoing war against Hamas and other Iran-backed militants. The office added that anyone seeking a pardon must submit a formal request following established procedures.

Also Read | $2,000 tariff dividend may skip high-income families, Treasury Secy suggests
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldTrump urges Israeli President Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, citing wartime leadership amid bribery and fraud charges
Read Next Story