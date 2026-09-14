Trump urges Ukraine to stop Russia oil strikes as House readies Lindsey Graham sanctions bill

US President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine to halt its strikes on Russian oil refineries and other insfrastructure needed in oil production and distribution, claiming that these attacks are leading to a global shortage.

Trump made this comment after diesel prices in the United States crossed $6 a gallon on average, as per a report by Associated Press.

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Moscow had to ban diesel exports in July as Ukraine continued to target its oil and gas industry with long-range missiles, which caused fuel-rationing across Russia. With Russia halting exports, it further tightened the situation in the global market, which is already reeling under the effects of the US-Iran war in the Middle East.

Trump, with his eyes on the November midterm elections, does not want fuel prices to hit such highs that the chances of his party continuing their already thin majority in both Houses of the US Congress get even slimmer.

Trump's comment ironically comes at a time when the House is expected to take up a Russia sanctions bill which had received strong support in the Senate.

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The bill, named after recently deceased Senator Lindsey Graham, plans heavier sanctions on Russia as well as countries which do business with Moscow.

Trump, however, when asked about whether he had spoken to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his recent conversation with Vladimir Putin, said, “Mr. Zelenskyy has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” on the sidelines of the Irish Open, which is being played at his Doonbeg golf club.

“We spoke to Mr. Zelenskyy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don’t hit diesel fuel, because that’s hurting, that’s hurting the world,” Trump added.

Russia has also ramped up its attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks with the use of ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. These attacks targeted Ukraine's power grid ahead of the approaching winter, which, as per officials cited by AP, has been done to demoralise civilians.

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A report published by the International Energy Agency on Friday said that net exports of diesel as well as gasoil from Gulf countries in the month of August stood at “just over a quarter” before the US-Iran war began in February.

“Disruptions to Russia’s refining system and a near-halt to product exports following intensified Ukrainian attacks have compounded these losses,” the IEA wrote.

The IEA also said that in February, combined next exports of diesel and gasoil from the Gulf and Russia “accounted for almost 45% of global seaborne trade.”

With AP inputs