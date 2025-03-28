Trump ushers in ‘new high water mark’ for deregulation
Scott Patterson , Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Mar 2025, 07:46 PM IST
SummaryThe president’s tariffs are clouding the outlook for plans to cut rules and Elon Musk’s efficiency efforts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON : President Trump is following through on his pledge to usher in one of the most sweeping deregulatory drives in modern U.S. history, moving swiftly to slash environmental rules and bank oversight, remove barriers to cryptocurrencies, and reverse the Biden administration’s restrictions on energy production.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less