Trump victory leaves China calling the shots at COP29 climate negotiations
Matthew Dalton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Nov 2024, 04:21 PM IST
SummaryThe Trump campaign has vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris accord, but China has become a global champion of renewable energy and appears more committed than ever.
With Donald Trump’s election victory, the U.S. is headed again for the exits of the Paris accord, the international climate agreement signed nearly a decade ago, and toward an energy policy inspired by Trump’s campaign mantra “drill, baby, drill."
