Trump victory leaves China calling the shots at COP29 climate negotiations

All that means China’s stake in pushing the clean-energy transition is far greater than in 2017. Beijing is using climate diplomacy to project its economic influence abroad in the developing world, finding new markets for its world-leading renewable-energy manufacturers. That is key for Beijing at a time when Chinese producers of solar panels, electric vehicles, batteries and other equipment are reeling from massive overcapacity and facing steep new tariffs from the U.S., Europe and other big economies. Though the size of China’s overseas investments has fallen sharply since 2016, the number of green-energy investments has defied that trend.