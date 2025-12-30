Trump warns Iran after ‘total war’ threat: 'We'll knock the hell out of them if...'

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Monday, warning that the United States would carry out another military strike against Iran if it attempts to rebuild its ballistic missile or nuclear programme.

Trump said Washington was closely watching Tehran's actions as he spoke alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Also Read | Trump Vows to Strike Iran Again If It Rebuilds Nuclear Program

"Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again and if they are, we're gonna have to knock 'em down ... We'll knock the hell out of them ... but hopefully that’s not happening,” Trump said.

When asked whether the US would support an Israeli strike targeting Iran's missile programme, Trump said he would support an attack on Iran "immediately" if it tries to redevelop its nuclear capabilities.

Advertisement

He also urged Tehran instead to pursue talks with the United States.

Trump said, “If they will continue with the missiles, yes. The nuclear? One will be: Yes, absolutely. The other is: We'll do it immediately.”

"That's smarter. They could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them," Trump added.

I hope they're not trying to build up again, because if they are, we're going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup. So, I hope Iran is not trying to build up, as I've been reading - Trump

Earlier this year, the US bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran, an operation Trump has repeatedly described as a major military success, which "obliterated" Iran's nuclear programme.

Advertisement

However, Netanyahu has recently warned that Iran is once again expanding its ballistic missile programme and is expected to push for tougher action during his meeting with Trump.

When asked whether he would support the overthrow of the Iranian regime, Trump avoided giving a direct answer but spoke at length about Iran's internal situation.

"I am not going to talk about the overthrow of a regime," Trump said, adding, “They have got a lot of problems there. They have tremendous inflation. Their economy is no good, and the people aren't happy.”

He added, "Every time they have a riot, or whenever somebody forms a group, big or small, they start shooting people. They kill people. I have watched this for years, there is tremendous discontent."

Advertisement

The statement comes as Netanyahu and Trump meet at his Mar-a-lago club to discuss the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.

Iran says 'we are at total war' Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview published on Saturday that his country is at "total war" against the US, Israel and Europe.

"In my opinion, we are at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe. They want to bring our country to its knees," Pezeshkian told the official site of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, six months after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran.

"This war is worse than the one launched against us by Iraq. On closer inspection, it is far more complex and difficult," he added, referring to the 1980-88 conflict between the neighbouring countries that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Advertisement

The claims came amid UN sanctions on Iran — orchestrated by France, Britain and Germany — due to the regime’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Trump warns Hamas Trump said Palestinian militant group Hamas must disarm for the next phase of the Gaza peace plan to begin.

If they don't, Trump said, it would be "horrible for them" and there would be “hell to pay.”

The president added that other countries that wanted the ceasefire deal to be made "will go and wipe them out" should Hamas not disarm.