Trump vs Nigeria ISIS timeline: How US went ‘guns-a-blazing’ over 'prosecution of Christians'

The United States launched a "powerful and deadly" strike against ISIS (Islamic State group) in Nigeria, US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday. He described IS as " terrorist scum" and accused the group of “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s foreign ministry said the strikes were carried out as part of ongoing security cooperation with the United States, involving intelligence sharing and strategic coordination to target militant groups.

"This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West," the ministry said in a post on X.

Here's Trump vs ISIS in Nigeria timeline: Trump's recent accusations and actions against ISIS in Nigeria date back to October this year.

Oct 31, 2025: Trump designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” under US law over claims of anti-Christian violence.

Trump had then posted, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it.”

November 2: Trump threatened to cut off aid to Nigeria and ordered Pentagon to "prepare for possible action" over persecution of Christians.

Trump posted, “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, “guns-a-blazing,” to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

He also instructed the Department of War to prepare for possible action. "If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!,” he said.

November 2–4: Nigerian officials strongly reject Trump’s claims that it is allowing the “mass killings” of Christians by Islamists, Africa News reported.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu reportedly defended his country's protection of religious freedom, stating that the claims did not accurately reflect its national reality.

A presidency spokesperson said that Nigeria would welcome US assistance in fighting an ongoing Islamist insurgency, as long as it territorial integrity was respected, Africa News reported.

November 19: Nigerian Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris Malagi refuted Trump, telling Al Jazeera that while the country is indeed facing security challenges, most of the attacks are not driven by religious motives.

“Nigeria has a history of violent extremism that has created tension for us in the country, but I also want to point out that mostly they don’t discriminate between who is a Muslim or who is a Christian,” Malagi was quoted as saying. “Christian communities and Muslim communities have been attacked by these extremists," he said.

Malagi added that the claims that Christians are being specifically targeted reflect a “lack of proper understanding of the diversity and complexity of the situation that we have in Nigeria”.

December 25: The US conducted airstrikes in northwest Nigeria, targeting Islamic State (ISIS) militants. Trump said the strikes were in response to extremist attacks on Christians. They were part of efforts to counter what he called an “existential threat” to Christian communities, he said.

