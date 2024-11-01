Trump wants a weaker dollar. That will be easier said than done.
SummaryMarkets are betting that a Trump presidency would mean a stronger dollar, even when those involved claim they want the opposite.
As much as Donald Trump says that he wants the U.S. dollar to weaken, Wall Street keeps betting that his presidency would deliver the opposite. The truth may end up lying somewhere in between.
