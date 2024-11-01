Trump wants a weaker dollar. That will be easier said than done.

If history is any guide, effective devaluation policies would require the Fed printing money with a specific exchange-rate target or range, which it can’t do under a longstanding accord with Group of Seven nations to let currencies float freely. One-off interventions would need to be coordinated with partners: Unilateral dollar sales such as the ones the U.S. did in 1989 have usually had a temporary effect, as opposed to the true regime changes delivered by the 1985 Plaza Accord or the foreign-exchange operations in 1994 and 1995, which were done by American, European and Japanese officials simultaneously.