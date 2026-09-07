Trump wants to rename New Mexico ‘New America’. Here are other places he has targeted in his second term as US president

US President Donald Trump has added an unusual new item to his list of proposed name changes: New Mexico.

Trump suggested on Sunday that the US state could be renamed “New America”, sharing a map in which the word “Mexico” had been crossed out and replaced with “America”. The proposal was quickly rejected by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

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“Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico... to NEW AMERICA,” Trump posted on social media. “So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!”

The White House also reposted the altered map.

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Lujan Grisham dismissed the idea, saying the state's name “isn't up for debate -- it's been ours since before the United States existed.”

The proposal comes amid a broader pattern of name changes and suggestions by Trump during his second term, AFP reported.

Gulf of Mexico becomes Gulf of America One of Trump's most prominent naming moves came soon after he returned to the White House in January 2025.

He ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be referred to as the “Gulf of America” in US government usage. Mexico rejected the change, while the name continues to be known internationally as the Gulf of Mexico.

The move reflected Trump's broader emphasis on American sovereignty and national identity.

Lake Ontario becomes ‘Lake America’ Trump's latest formal renaming involves Lake Ontario.

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On August 27, he signed an executive order directing the US government to rename the body of water “Lake America” and instructing the Department of the Interior and the US Board on Geographic Names to update federal references.

The lake borders both the United States and Canada, meaning the change has also become a diplomatic issue.

Mapping services have begun reflecting the change differently depending on the user's location. Apple Maps, for example, displays “Lake America” for users in the US, while Canadian users continue to see “Lake Ontario”; international users may see both names.

Trump Strait: another proposal Trump has also suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait” amid the continuing conflict involving Iran.

He later appeared to indicate that the proposal was not necessarily a serious plan, making its status different from the formal executive action involving Lake Ontario.

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The Strait of Hormuz is a major global energy chokepoint, making any attempt to alter its internationally recognised name particularly sensitive.

And now, ‘New America’ Trump's latest proposal is different from the changes involving federal geographic naming because New Mexico is a US state and its official name cannot simply be altered through a presidential social media post.

The state's governor has already rejected the idea.

Some US media reports have also said the proposal may have originated as an internet hoax before Trump amplified it.

For now, therefore, “New America” remains a suggestion rather than an official name change.

Trump's recent actions show that geographic names have become part of his broader political messaging, but the legal and international consequences vary significantly depending on what is being renamed and which authority controls the name.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Trump wants to rename New Mexico ‘New America’. Here are other places he has targeted in his second term as US president