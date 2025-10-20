Trump warned Zelensky to accept Moscow’s terms or ‘Putin will destroy you’—Report reveals details of Washington meet

US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept Russia’s conditions for ending the war, warning that Vladimir Putin had threatened to "destroy" Ukraine if it refused to comply, in a White House meeting on Friday. He urged Kyiv and Moscow to “stop where they are".

The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents reportedly turned into a “shouting match” on multiple occasions, with Trump “cursing all the time", according to Financial Times citing sources. It marked the fifth in-person meeting between Trump and Zelensky since the Republican regained the presidency in January.

A European official familiar with the meeting said Trump told Zelenskyy that Putin had described the conflict as a “special operation, not even a war,” and warned the Ukrainian leader that he needed to make a deal or risk destruction, the report noted. The official stated that Trump told Zelenskyy he was losing the war and cautioned him with the words: “If [Putin] wants it, he will destroy you.”

During the meeting, the US president reportedly tossed aside Ukraine’s battlefield maps. The official cited by the newspaper said Trump expressed that he was “sick” of repeatedly seeing the map of Ukraine’s frontline, stating “this red line, I don’t even know where this is. I’ve never been there.”

The official said Trump also remarked that Russia’s economy is “doing great,” which sharply contrasts with his recent public statements urging Putin to negotiate because his “economy is going to collapse", according to the report.

'Let both claim victory, let history decide' Trump took to Truth Social and said, “Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide! This is a War that would have never started if I were President.”

While speaking to reporters, as per AP, he said, "You go by the battle line wherever it is — otherwise it's too complicated. You stop at the battle line and both sides should go home, go to their families, stop the killing, and that should be it.”

'78% of the land is already taken by Russia' When asked whether he had told Zelensky that Ukraine must give up the entire Donbas region to Russia, Trump denied it. "Let it be cut the way it is. It's cut up right now. I think 78% of the land is already taken by Russia," he told Reuters. He added, “You leave it the way it is right now. They can...negotiate something later on down the line.”

