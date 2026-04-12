Trump warns China of ‘big problems’ over reports of arms supply to Iran amid fragile ceasefire

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to China on Saturday over intelligence reports that Beijing is preparing to ship air defence systems to Iran, even as both powers nominally back a fragile ceasefire — and as Trump prepares to visit Beijing next month for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump's Warning to China, Ahead of his Visit Asked by CNN as he departed the White House for Florida, Trump left little room for interpretation. "If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?" he said. He did not confirm whether he had spoken directly to Xi Jinping about the matter.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC stated flatly to CNN: "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue."

Advertisement

What US Intelligence Is Reportedly Showing on China and Iran Trump's warning for China did not emerge in a vacuum. CNN, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments, reported that US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks. Two of those officials told CNN there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their true origin.

The systems in question are shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs- weapons that posed an asymmetric threat to low-flying US military aircraft throughout the five-week war, and could do so again if the ceasefire collapses.

The intelligence also underscores how Iran may be using the ceasefire as an opportunity to replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners, CNN reported.

Advertisement

A Provocative Move That Cuts Against Beijing's Own Narrative The intelligence findings carry a particular diplomatic edge. China has been credited for helping broker the temporary pause in Iran-US War earlier this week. The credit was declared by U President Donald Trump himself, who claimed that Beijing had convinced Iran to a ceasefire.

Supplying Tehran with weapons systems while simultaneously positioning itself as peacemaker would represent a striking contradiction — and a direct challenge to Washington at a moment when both sides are already navigating tense nuclear and territorial negotiations.

The timing of Trump's planned visit to Beijing early next month makes the reported arms transfer all the more incendiary. A fresh provocation of this scale, if confirmed, would shadow those talks before they begin.

Advertisement

The intelligence also points to a broader pattern: that Iran may be exploiting the ceasefire as a window to replenish depleted weapons systems through key foreign partners, rather than using the pause to move towards a durable settlement.

Trump on Iran's Military Collapse: "Their Leaders Are All Dead" Speaking with characteristic bluntness about Iran's current military condition, Trump painted a stark picture of a country he regards as thoroughly defeated. "They have no navy, radar or air force. Their leaders are all dead... For many years he ruled; he's gone. With all of that, let's see what happens — but from my standpoint, I don't care," he said.

On Iranian Assets, Trump Says the US Has Already Won Asked whether the US would release frozen Iranian assets as part of any emerging deal, Trump was dismissive of the premise that America needed an agreement at all.

"We will see what happens. We are in a deep negotiation with Iran, we win regardless. We have defeated them militarily... We are sweeping the Strait... Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me — and the reason is because we've won... We were not helped by NATO..." he said.

Advertisement

Third Round of Talks Wraps in Islamabad Before Dawn Against this charged backdrop, Iran and the US concluded a third round of face-to-face negotiations before dawn on Sunday in Islamabad — the most sustained direct diplomatic engagement between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The talks took place days after the ceasefire was announced, as a war that has killed thousands and rattled global energy markets entered its seventh week.

Two Pakistani officials told the Associated Press that discussions between the heads of delegations would resume after a break, and that some technical personnel from both teams remained in session. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to brief the press.

Trump, asked about the negotiations, struck the same tone of studied indifference he has maintained throughout. "They've been meeting for many hours... We will see what happens. Regardless of that, we win... Maybe they make a deal; maybe they don't. It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win... The boats are sailing up and heading out to our country. We are loading the huge tankers with oil and gas..." he said.

Advertisement

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.