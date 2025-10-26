Trump warns Hamas to return bodies of deceased hostages ‘quickly,’ or other countries will ‘take action’

United States President Donald Trump has warned Hamas that the military organisation of Gaza must start returning bodies of the deceased Israeli hostages, who were kidnapped in October 2023 attack, or risk other countries involved in peace in the Middle East taking action. Donald Trump, however, did not elaborate on what kind of action.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “We have a very strong PEACE in the Middle East, and I believe it has a good chance of being EVERLASTING. Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other Countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action.”

Donald Trump also indicated that he has given 48 hours to Hamas to return all dead bodies or make progress at least, saying, “I am watching very closely.”

“Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not. Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, ‘Both sides would be treated fairly,’ that only applies if they comply with their obligations. Let’s see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely,” Trump added further.

As Israel and Trump press Hamas for the return of the remains of the dead hostages, the Palestinian organisation said the bodies cannot be recovered without specialised equipment.

The return of all 28 dead hostages is a condition of the US-backed ceasefire deal that came into effect when Israel and Hamas signed on a deal to pause war in Gaza and exchange hostages.

Israel has also threatened to halt aid into the Palestinian territory is bodies of the deceased hostages are not returned. Also Read | Trump dreams of ‘everlasting peace’, to send US troops to monitor Gaza ceasefire — but who will rule the territory?

Just a day earlier, Donald Trump urged Hamas to release the remaining bodies of deceased hostages, asserting that the “job was not done”.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has said that it had conducted an air strike targeting an alleged Islamic Jihad militant in central Gaza, despite a ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump.

“A short while ago, the IDF (army) conducted a precise strike in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip targeting a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation who planned to carry out an imminent terrorist attack against IDF troops,” the military said.