Trump Was Victim of Extortion, Lawyer Tells Hush-Money Jurors
Donald Trump’s lawyer in his hush money criminal trial argued to a New York jury that the former president is a victim of extortion, saying the case is rooted in an effort to squeeze him for money before the 2016 election.
