‘Trump weakens economy’: Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz slams former US President after being declared as running mate

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, on Tuesday evening declared Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming US Presidential polls in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On August 6, the newly announced VP candidate, Tim Walz said, “Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us. First of all, he doesn't know the first thing about service,” reported Reuters.

He added, “He doesn't have time for it because he's too busy serving himself...Trump weakens our economy to strengthen his own hand...And make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump. That's not even counting the crimes he committed.”