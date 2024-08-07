‘Trump weakens economy’: Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz slams former US President after being declared as running mate

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, on Tuesday evening declared Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming US Presidential polls in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
On August 6, the newly announced VP candidate, Tim Walz said, “Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us. First of all, he doesn't know the first thing about service,” reported Reuters.
He added, “He doesn't have time for it because he's too busy serving himself...Trump weakens our economy to strengthen his own hand...And make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump. That's not even counting the crimes he committed.”
#WATCH | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Newly announced VP candidate for the upcoming US presidential elections, Tim Walz says, "Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us. First of all, he doesn't know the first thing about service. He doesn't have time for it because… pic.twitter.com/guEecyJpux— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2024
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess