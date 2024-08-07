‘Trump weakens economy’: Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz slams former US President after being declared as running mate
1 min read
07 Aug 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Livemint
Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, on Tuesday evening declared Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming US Presidential polls in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
On August 6, the newly announced VP candidate, Tim Walz said, “Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us. First of all, he doesn't know the first thing about service," reported Reuters.
