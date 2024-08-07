Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, on Tuesday evening declared Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming US Presidential polls in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, on Tuesday evening declared Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz as her running mate in the upcoming US Presidential polls in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On August 6, the newly announced VP candidate, Tim Walz said, “Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us. First of all, he doesn't know the first thing about service," reported Reuters.